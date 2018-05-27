Padres' Hunter Renfroe: To come off DL
Renfroe (elbow) will be reinstated from the disabled list Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Renfroe began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on May 17, and he's returned to health after suffering from elbow inflammation. In 19 games this season, Renfroe is hitting .200 with two home runs and eight RBI. He figures to help out in center field with Franchy Cordero headed to the 10-day disabled list.
