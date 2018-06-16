Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in Friday's win over the Braves.

Renfroe put the Padres in the lead with a two-run single in the seventh, coming around to score on a Freddy Galvis home run. Renfroe had gone hitless over his last three games, so Friday's two-hit night was a welcome sight. Since coming off the disabled list, the 26-year-old has one home run, 10 RBI and nine runs in 16 games. Last year Renfroe hit .231 with 26 home runs and 58 RBI in 122 games.