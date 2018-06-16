Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Two RBI, two runs in Friday's win
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in Friday's win over the Braves.
Renfroe put the Padres in the lead with a two-run single in the seventh, coming around to score on a Freddy Galvis home run. Renfroe had gone hitless over his last three games, so Friday's two-hit night was a welcome sight. Since coming off the disabled list, the 26-year-old has one home run, 10 RBI and nine runs in 16 games. Last year Renfroe hit .231 with 26 home runs and 58 RBI in 122 games.
More News
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Starting versus right-hander Sunday•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hits pinch-hit grand slam•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Settling into platoon role•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Hitting cleanup in first game back•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: To come off DL•
-
Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Embarks on rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...