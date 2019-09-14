Renfroe (ankle) will not play this weekend but is nearing batting practice and could return next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Renfroe has indicated that his ankle is improving and suggested that he may be ready to return on San Diego's current road trip. Although he won't play in Colorado this weekend, the door remains open for Renfroe to see action during the Padres' four-game series in Milwaukee beginning Monday. The 27-year-old has not played since Sept. 7.