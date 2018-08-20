Padres' Hunter Renfroe: X-rays come back negative
X-rays on Renfroe's forearm came back negative Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Renfroe was hit by a pitch on the forearm in the eighth inning Sunday, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, he was replaced prior to taking the field the next inning. The Padres are hopeful he'll be ready to play Tuesday against the Rockies, though that will likely depend on how he feels following Monday's off day. Prior to exiting Sunday's game, Renfroe was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...