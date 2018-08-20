X-rays on Renfroe's forearm came back negative Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe was hit by a pitch on the forearm in the eighth inning Sunday, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, he was replaced prior to taking the field the next inning. The Padres are hopeful he'll be ready to play Tuesday against the Rockies, though that will likely depend on how he feels following Monday's off day. Prior to exiting Sunday's game, Renfroe was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

