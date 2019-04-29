Kinsler is back in the lineup, playing second base and hitting sixth for San Diego's tilt with the Braves on Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego-Union Tribune reports.

The veteran sat Sunday, but he'll slide back for his team's series-opener with Atlanta. Kinsler is in the midst of a brutal slump to start the season, as his slash line sits at .139/.218/.253 over 79 at-bats.