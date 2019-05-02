Kinsler will start at second base and lead off in Thursday's game against the Braves.

With Greg Garcia and Wil Myers going a combined 1-for-9 out of the leadoff spot in the three games since Fernando Tatis went down with a hamstring injury, manager Andy Green will give Kinsler a spin in the table-setting role in the series finale. Given that Kinsler's previous struggles in that capacity prompted Green to turn to Tatis atop the order in the first place, it's difficult to bank on Kinsler sticking as the leadoff man for long. Before busting out for two base hits in Wednesday's loss, Kinser had gone 3-for-37 over his previous 14 games.