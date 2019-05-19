Kinsler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

After surrendering the primary second-base job to Greg Garcia, Kinsler surprisingly re-entered the lineup for each of the first three games of the series with Pittsburgh. Kinsler showed some signs of life with a home run as one of his four hits the past three days, but he'll need to keep raking in his subsequent opportunities before recapturing a full-time gig.