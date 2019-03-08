Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two runs scored Thursday against Texas.

Kinsler belted his first home run of camp in the fifth inning over the fence in left field. The 36-year-old second baseman is off to a solid start at the dish, as he's now batting .429 with five RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in spring training games.

