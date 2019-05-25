Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in the Padres' 19-4 blowout victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Kinsler checked in with his sixth long ball of the season with a second-inning solo shot off Edwin Jackson. The veteran is still hitting just .189 through 143 at-bats, but he's been showing signs of life at the dish of late, and seems to have regained a hold on a regular starting role in the Padres' lineup after appearing to lose it earlier this month.