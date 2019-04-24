Padres' Ian Kinsler: Cranks solo homer
Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the Padres' 1-0 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.
Kinsler had been reeling at the dish to start the season, but he was able to smack his second long ball of the year in this contest, touching up Felix Hernandez with a solo shot in the second inning for what turned out to be the game-deciding run. He's still hitting just .155 through 71 at-bats, but hopefully this is what the veteran needed to break the slump and get on track.
