Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run to help the Padres to a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Thursday.

Kinsler's early-season struggles have been well-documented, but he checked in with a three-run long ball to provide most of the offense for the Padres in this one-run victory. It was a welcome sight for Kinsler to leave the yard, as his prolonged slump has seen his playing time dip recently. He's still sporting a meager .175/.233/.342 slash line over 120 at-bats.