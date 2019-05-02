Padres' Ian Kinsler: Goes 2-for-3 in loss
Kinsler went 2-for-3 in San Diego's 5-1 loss to the Braves on Wednesday.
Kinsler has been a season-long slump so far in 2019, but he finally managed his first multi-hit game of the season with a pair of knocks in a losing effort against Atlanta. Still, his slash line sits at a brutal .151/.223/.256 over 86 at-bats, so the veteran would likely need to rip off a sustained hot streak to regain the everyday playing time near the top of the order he was expected to garner going into the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...