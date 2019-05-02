Kinsler went 2-for-3 in San Diego's 5-1 loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Kinsler has been a season-long slump so far in 2019, but he finally managed his first multi-hit game of the season with a pair of knocks in a losing effort against Atlanta. Still, his slash line sits at a brutal .151/.223/.256 over 86 at-bats, so the veteran would likely need to rip off a sustained hot streak to regain the everyday playing time near the top of the order he was expected to garner going into the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories