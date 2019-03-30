Padres' Ian Kinsler: Goes deep
Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Friday.
The homer was his first with the Padres. Splitting time with the Angels and Red Sox last season, Kinsler hit just 14 home runs, but in the previous two years with the Tigers, he reached the 20-homer plateau. Getting back to that mark playing a majority of his games in pitcher-friendly Petco Park will be difficult, but it's good to see Kinsler settle into his new home.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...