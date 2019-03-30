Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Friday.

The homer was his first with the Padres. Splitting time with the Angels and Red Sox last season, Kinsler hit just 14 home runs, but in the previous two years with the Tigers, he reached the 20-homer plateau. Getting back to that mark playing a majority of his games in pitcher-friendly Petco Park will be difficult, but it's good to see Kinsler settle into his new home.