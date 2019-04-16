Padres' Ian Kinsler: Hitting lower in lineup
Kinsler is hitting seventh and starting at second base against the Rockies on Tuesday.
Kinsler was the Padres' presumptive leadoff hitter coming out of spring training, but he's off to a brutal start to the season, hitting .160 through 50 at-bats and he hasn't manned the top of the order since April 9. Until he shows signs of breaking out of the slump, the veteran figures to continue to occupy a lower spot in the order. Manuel Margot has led off four out of San Diego's last five games, with Wil Myers getting the nod for the role in the other.
