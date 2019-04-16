Kinsler is hitting seventh and starting at second base against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Kinsler was the Padres' presumptive leadoff hitter coming out of spring training, but he's off to a brutal start to the season, hitting .160 through 50 at-bats and he hasn't manned the top of the order since April 9. Until he shows signs of breaking out of the slump, the veteran figures to continue to occupy a lower spot in the order. Manuel Margot has led off four out of San Diego's last five games, with Wil Myers getting the nod for the role in the other.