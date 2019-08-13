Kinsler pitched one scoreless inning in a loss to Tampa Bay on Monday, hitting one batter and giving up a single and two walks. He also slugged a two-run home run in his only at-bat.

Kinsler was brought in for ninth-inning mop-up duty in the rout and held the Rays scoreless in spite of allowing four baserunners. He then stuck around for his turn at the plate in the bottom of the inning and knocked a two-run homer to left field, becoming the first pitcher in Padres history to hit a ninth-inning home run. With San Diego's youth movement in full swing, Kinsler has been glued to the bench of late -- his last start came against the Cubs on July 19.