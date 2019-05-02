Kinsler went 3-for-6 with a solo home run, a pair of doubles, two RBI and three runs in the Padres' 11-2 victory over the Braves on Thursday.

Kinsler was back in the leadoff role for this contest and he responded with his best game of the season, cranking his third homer of the year to go along with a pair of doubles. Kinsler now has five hits in his last nine at-bats, an encouraging sign that he's ready to get on track after a tough April that saw him hit well below the Mendoza Line.