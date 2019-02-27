Padres' Ian Kinsler: Manning leadoff spot
Kinsler will start at second base and lead off for the Padres in his Cactus League debut Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Like many established veterans, Kinsler was withheld from the first several games of spring training while the Padres evaluating some of their younger options in the middle infield. He's now ready to begin his 2019 season in earnest and could find himself atop the order once Opening Day arrives. While the leadoff gig would be a boon for Kinsler's fantasy outlook, he may be forced into a part-time role at some point in 2019 if the Padres are ready to commit to top prospects Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis as their primary middle infielders.
