Kinsler (finger) is out of the lineup for Friday's exhibition game against the Brewers.

Kinsler was scratched from Wednesday's spring game due to a jammed finger and is considered day-to-day. It's unsurprising to see the Padres remain cautious with the veteran second baseman with less than two weeks remaining in spring training. Greg Garcia will grab the start at second base Friday.

