Padres' Ian Kinsler: On bench again
Kinsler is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.
Kinsler will sit for a second straight day and the third time in four games as Greg Garcia picks up another start at the keystone Wednesday. Since the start of June, Kinsler is slashing .200/.333/.209 with a homer, three stolen bases and a 31.8 percent strikeout rate.
