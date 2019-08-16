Kinsler was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a disc herniation in his neck, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Kinsler last appeared in a game Monday and hasn't made a start since July 19 following the promotion of Luis Urias. The veteran infielder woke up with pain in his neck Wednesday and it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Greg Garcia and the newly-promoted Ty France figure to split time at second base with shortstop Fernando Tatis (back) also heading to the shelf, forcing Urias to slide over from the keystone.