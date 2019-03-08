Kinsler has emerged as the clear favorite for the leadoff role in the Padres' lineup, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Kinsler has led off in all five of his spring training games so far, indicating that manager Andy Green is likely to pencil him in atop the lineup when the season starts. The 36-year-old veteran has had a successful audition for the role, going 6-for-14 with a home run in Cactus League play going into Friday's contest with the Athletics. Kinsler has had success as a leadoff hitter in the past, but he is coming off a season that saw him post a paltry .301 on-base percentage, so he'll have to improve on that number in order to capitalize on the potential boost his value could receive with the presence of Manny Machado.