Kinsler remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Kinsler went without a start in the three-game series at Coors Field, as Greg Garcia took his spot at second base for every contest. With Garcia seemingly ahead of him on the depth chart, Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) nearing a return from the injured list and Luis Urias raking at Triple-A El Paso, Kinsler may be at some risk of losing his roster spot before the end of the season. The 36-year-old has slashed just .177/.238/.327 across 122 plate appearances in 2019.