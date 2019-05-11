Kinsler is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

This marks Kinsler's second consecutive absence and third in the Padres' last five games. Greg Garcia will man second base and lead off, as he did Friday when he collected two hits and scored a run. Luis Urias, who's currently slashing .349/.429/.767 at Triple-A, also looms as a threat to Kinsler's playing time.