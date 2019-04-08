Kinsler is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kinsler will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after starting the previous six games. Luis Urias, who was recently recalled from Triple-A El Paso, will start at second base and hit leadoff in place of Kinsler. The veteran second baseman is hitting just .176/.263/.294 through nine games this season, so he could start to lose out on playing time to Urias if he doesn't turn things around.