Padres' Ian Kinsler: Takes seat Monday
Kinsler is not in the lineup Monday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kinsler will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after starting the previous six games. Luis Urias, who was recently recalled from Triple-A El Paso, will start at second base and hit leadoff in place of Kinsler. The veteran second baseman is hitting just .176/.263/.294 through nine games this season, so he could start to lose out on playing time to Urias if he doesn't turn things around.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...