Single-A Lake Elsinore placed Lowe on its 7-day injured list May 5 due to an unspecified issue.

Lowe made three starts for Lake Elsinore and posted a 1.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings before being shut down with the injury. The 20-year-old right-hander will likely report to the Padres' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate for a rehab assignment once he's deemed ready for game action.