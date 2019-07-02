Padres' Ismael Mena: Inks $2 million deal with Padres
Mena signed a $2 million deal with the Padres, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
A 6-foot-3, 185-pound outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Mena has five-tool potential and hits left-handed. His best tool now is his 70-grade speed, but he figures to add a lot of muscle in the coming years, so he could transform into a middle-of-the-order masher who slows down and becomes more of a 10-to-15-steal threat. Depending on how well his speed holds into his early-20s, Mena has a chance to be able to handle all three outfield spots.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.