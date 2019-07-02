Padres' Ismael Mena: Inks $2 million deal with Padres

Mena signed a $2 million deal with the Padres, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Mena has five-tool potential and hits left-handed. His best tool now is his 70-grade speed, but he figures to add a lot of muscle in the coming years, so he could transform into a middle-of-the-order masher who slows down and becomes more of a 10-to-15-steal threat. Depending on how well his speed holds into his early-20s, Mena has a chance to be able to handle all three outfield spots.

