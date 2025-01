The Padres signed Wendelken to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Wendelken is coming off a successful two-year stint in Japan with the Yokohama Bay Stars, having posted a 1.57 ERA and 87:33 K:BB over 92 innings. The 31-year-old reliever has collected a 4.00 ERA and 151:70 K:BB across 159.2 frames covering parts of six seasons at the big-league level.