The Padres reassigned Wendelken to minor-league camp Thursday.

Wendelken had made 144 big-league appearances over stops with the Athletics and Diamondbacks from 2016 through 2022 before heading overseas and spending the last two seasons in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. The 31-year-old right-hander returned stateside and inked a minor-league deal with the Padres over the winter, and after giving up five earned runs in 1.2 innings over his two Cactus League appearances, he was unable to win a spot in San Diego's Opening Day bullpen. Unless the Padres allow him to enter free agency, Wendelken will likely begin the upcoming season at Triple-A El Paso.