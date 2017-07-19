Blash went a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run against the Rockies on Tuesday.

His five games since being recalled have been quite impressive, as Blash has racked up nine hits in 18 at-bats, including two homers and two doubles. However, with Hunter Renfroe (neck) slated to return to the Padres on Thursday, Blash is likely about to see his playing time slashed. He could even end up back in the minors, although this hot hitting should make the club motivated to keep him around.