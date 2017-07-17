Padres' Jabari Blash: Draws fourth straight start
Blash will start in right field and bat sixth Monday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blash will pick up his fourth straight start and seems to have established himself as manager Andy Green's preferred option in right field while Hunter Renfroe (neck) is on the 10-day disabled list. The 28-year-old has produced an extra-base hit in each of the last three contests and has tallied three runs and three RBI.
