Padres' Jabari Blash: Drives in two with double Sunday
Blash went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Sunday in San Francisco.
Blash was just 1-for-10 going into the finale of this four-game series, but delivered a crucial hit against starter Ty Blach. The outfielder's two-run double put San Diego ahead for good in the fourth inning, and he also came around to score later in the frame. His .242/.377/.452 line should be more than enough to earn regular playing time for the offensively-challenged Padres.
