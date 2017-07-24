Blash went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Sunday in San Francisco.

Blash was just 1-for-10 going into the finale of this four-game series, but delivered a crucial hit against starter Ty Blach. The outfielder's two-run double put San Diego ahead for good in the fourth inning, and he also came around to score later in the frame. His .242/.377/.452 line should be more than enough to earn regular playing time for the offensively-challenged Padres.