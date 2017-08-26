Padres' Jabari Blash: Goes deep Friday
Blash returned to the starting lineup and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
It was the 28-year-old's first homer since rejoining the Padres on Aug. 19. Blash has struggled across three brief stints in the majors (.220/.345/.396) despite terrorizing Triple-A pitching this season (.285/.419/.617). He has been alternating starts with Matt Szczur over his last five contests, but Friday's blast could earn the Quad-A outfielder another start Saturday.
