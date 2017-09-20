Play

Blash (undisclosed) returns to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Arizona.

Blash was scratched from Sunday's lineup and missed the opening two games in this series while dealing with an undisclosed injury. For Wednesday's affair, the 28-year-old is back in left field while batting sixth in the order.

