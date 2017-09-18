Play

Blash (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Blash was scratched from Sunday's contest with an undisclosed injury, and while it's still unclear what he's dealing with, the issue will keep him sidelined for a second straight game. In what could become a recurring theme down the stretch, recently recalled Hunter Renfroe will draw the start in right field for Blash.

