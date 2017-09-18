Padres' Jabari Blash: Not in Monday's lineup
Blash (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Blash was scratched from Sunday's contest with an undisclosed injury, and while it's still unclear what he's dealing with, the issue will keep him sidelined for a second straight game. In what could become a recurring theme down the stretch, recently recalled Hunter Renfroe will draw the start in right field for Blash.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...