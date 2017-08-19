Play

Blash was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and is starting in right field Saturday against the Nationals.

Blash impressed during his most recent stint with the Padres --slashing .298/.382/.511 with two homers in 16 games -- so he'll get another shot with the big club following the demotion of fellow outfielder Hunter Renfroe to El Paso. The Padres are wasting no time inserting him into their lineup, and he should see the bulk of starts in right field moving forward.

