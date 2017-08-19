Blash was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and is starting in right field Saturday against the Nationals.

Blash impressed during his most recent stint with the Padres --slashing .298/.382/.511 with two homers in 16 games -- so he'll get another shot with the big club following the demotion of fellow outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Triple-A. The Padres are wasting no time inserting him into their lineup, and he should see the bulk of starts in right field moving forward.