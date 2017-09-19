Padres' Jabari Blash: Remains out Tuesday
Blash (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Blash is set to miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury. The Padres haven't provided specifics regarding why he was scratched from Sunday's contest, so it's still unclear when he may be able to return. Hunter Renfroe, who homered in his first at-bat back with the big club, is starting in right field for Blash again, a trend that will likely continue even after Blash returns to action.
