Play

Blash was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Rockies.

Blash was originally penciled in as the starting right fielder for Sunday's contest but has now been replaced in the lineup by Allen Cordoba. The reason for the late scratch has not been revealed, so we'll await official word from the Padres with regards to his status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast