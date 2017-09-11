Padres' Jabari Blash: Seeing semi-regular playing time
Blash went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.
Manager Andy Green has been mixing and matching starting lineups since rosters expanded Sept. 1, which cut into the regular playing time Blash was seeing at the end of August. The 28-year-old appears to have regained the right-field job, starting four of the Padres' last five games. Blash has failed to reproduce the power he displayed in the minors this season -- 20 home runs in 72 games with Triple-A El Paso -- due in large part to a 35.4 percent strikeout rate, limiting his fantasy value to all but the deepest formats.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...