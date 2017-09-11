Blash went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Manager Andy Green has been mixing and matching starting lineups since rosters expanded Sept. 1, which cut into the regular playing time Blash was seeing at the end of August. The 28-year-old appears to have regained the right-field job, starting four of the Padres' last five games. Blash has failed to reproduce the power he displayed in the minors this season -- 20 home runs in 72 games with Triple-A El Paso -- due in large part to a 35.4 percent strikeout rate, limiting his fantasy value to all but the deepest formats.