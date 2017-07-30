Padres' Jabari Blash: Sent to minors
Blash was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Blash saw fairly consistent playing time in the outfield following his call-up in mid-July and was quite successful in his opportunity, hitting .298 with a .382 on-base percentage over the past two weeks. With Yangervis Solarte (oblique) and Austin Hedges (concussion) returning from the DL on Sunday, Blash was chosen as the odd man out whom will be forced to return to the minor leagues.
