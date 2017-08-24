Play

Blash is not in the starting nine for Thursday's contest against the Cardinals.

Blash will retreat to the bench following an 0-for-4 day at the plate -- including a pair of strikeouts -- during Wednesday's game. In his place, Matt Szczur nabs a start in right, batting sixth.

