Padres' Jabari Blash: Sitting out Thursday
Blash is not in the starting nine for Thursday's contest against the Cardinals.
Blash will retreat to the bench following an 0-for-4 day at the plate -- including a pair of strikeouts -- during Wednesday's game. In his place, Matt Szczur nabs a start in right, batting sixth.
