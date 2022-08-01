Merrill (wrist) was reinstated from Single-A Lake Elsinore's 7-day injured list and went 0-for-5 with a run scored in his return to action Sunday in the affiliate's 11-9 win over Stockton.

The 19-year-old infielder had been on Lake Elsinore's 7-day IL since April 29 before he was finally cleared to rejoin the affiliate. Before being activated, Merrill played in 10 rehab games for the Padres' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and slashed .433/.452/.700 with five extra-base hits and three stolen bases across 31 plate appearances.