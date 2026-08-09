Padres' Jackson Merrill: Homers, swipes bag Saturday

Merrill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in a 3-2 win against Houston on Saturday.

Merrill plated the Padres' first run on a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the first inning. He added a 421-foot solo shot to center field in the third. The 23-year-old has been hot to begin August, batting .344 (11-for-32) with two homers, nine RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases through eight games. Merrill is still batting a modest .242 on the season, but he's faring much better with a .333 mark and seven of his 18 homers across 22 games since the All-Star break.