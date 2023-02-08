Merrill received an invitation to MLB spring training on Wednesday.
Merrill is widely considered one of the top shortstop prospects in baseball, and is coming off a 2022 campaign where he slashed .325/.387/.482 with five homers and eight stolen bases over 219 plate appearances at Low-A Lake Elsinore. As a 19-year-old who hasn't played above that Low-A level, it's very unlikely that Merrill helps out the Padres in 2023, but his ability to hit for average along with solid defense at a premium position does give him a chance to be a fast-track player.