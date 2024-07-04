Merrill will start in center field and bat third in Thursday's game versus the Rangers.

Merrill had one start out of the leadoff spot back in mid-April and batted fifth a couple times last month, but this will be his first-ever start from the third spot in the Padres' batting order. The rookie outfielder has earned the assignment by slashing a robust .352/.380/.727 with nine home runs, 21 RBI and two stolen bases over his last 23 games. Jake Cronenworth has typically hit third since Fernando Tatis (quad) went down and has a day off Thursday, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Merrill receive more opportunities from the middle of the San Diego batting order.