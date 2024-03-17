Merrill won the the Padres' Opening Day center field job Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Merrill will make his major league debut Wednesday against the Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea. This news comes after the top prospect traveled with the Padres overseas. Manager Mike Shildt was stopping short of naming the center fielder the starter, but hinted as such in the lead up to the trip. The 20-year-old combined for 15 home runs and 15 steals in 114 games between High-A and Double-A last season.