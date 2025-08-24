The Padres placed Merrill on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 20, due to a left ankle sprain.

Merrill was held out of Saturday's lineup, marking his sixth straight absence due to the left ankle injury. San Diego tried to give the star center fielder a few days to recover in hopes of avoiding an IL stint, but Merrill's ankle didn't heal quickly enough. He'll be eligible for reinstatement Aug. 30. In the meantime, Ramon Laureano should see most of the work in center field while Gavin Sheets fills left field.