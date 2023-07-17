Merrill was promoted from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio.
The 20-year-old shortstop played in his first three games for the Missions over the weekend, going 2-for-12 with a double and a triple while striking out once. Merrill hit .312/.339/.479 with eight home runs, eight steals and an 11.8 percent strikeout rate in his last 50 games for Fort Wayne.
