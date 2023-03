Merrill was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Padres on Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Merrill was never a candidate to make the Opening Day roster, but the top prospect in the San Diego system got a chance to participate in MLB camp. The 21-year-old has a great chance to hit for average and steal bases when he is ready to contribute, and it could be as soon as the end of 2023 if he performs well at the upper levels.