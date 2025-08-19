Merrill (ankle) is not in the Padres' lineup versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Merrill did not play in Monday's series opener against the Giants after departing Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers early due to a left ankle injury. However, he had been dealing the the injury since Friday. Gavin Sheets, Ramon Laureano and Fernando Tatis are the starting outfielders Tuesday as Merrill heals up on the bench.